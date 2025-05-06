REAL ID Ready? Enforcement day to get one is May 7th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Anyone scrambling to get their REAL ID before the May 7th deadline, here's the thing — that's not the only day you can get one. I'll explain why, and how you can make the process easier.



A federal law passed back in 2005 now requires anyone 18 and older to have a REAL ID if they want to board a domestic flight or enter federal buildings. But here's the big question — do you really have to rush to get yours before May 7th?

"DMV customers — Californians who already have ID or a license — can still apply for and get their REAL ID well after May 7th."

May 7th is when the TSA officially starts enforcing the REAL ID rule at airports.

But you don't have to have a REAL ID to fly or to access a government building.

You can still use other federally accepted forms of ID like a U.S. passport, passport card, permanent resident card, or even a federally recognized tribal ID.

But if you're not sure whether you have a REAL ID — here's how to tell.

"In California, you'll know it's a REAL ID if there's a bear and a star at the top of your license."

So I asked, "Okay, so what's the easiest way to get started so I can get a Real ID? "

Start at REALID.DMV.CA.GOV. There, you'll find a list of the documents you need.

You can upload them online and even schedule your DMV appointment — that way, you're ahead of the game when you walk in."

So, you don't have to panic or stand in long lines.

In fact, you might just want to wait.

Spiegal shares, "We actually recommend waiting until your license is up for renewal. That way, you can take care of both things at once. And until then, you can still fly — as long as you have another valid ID."

Just remember — May 7th is when TSA starts enforcing REAL ID rules for domestic flights and access to federal facilities starts. But you've still got time, and options.

