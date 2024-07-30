Red Cross looks for donations towards disaster relief during the Borel fire

The American Red Cross says they are there to support the community each step of the way.

The Red Cross is housing about 40 people, plus small pets, during the Borel Fire.

To donate, text “red cross” to 90999 or call 1-800-REDCROSS. You can also donate online at redcross.org.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Red Cross has opened up two shelters– one at Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, and the other at the Tehachapi Education Center.

“They’re helping provide a safe roof over their heads, meals to eat, access to showers, health resources, and emotional support,” said Taylor Poisall, the Red Cross Regional Communications Director. “That’s thanks to the generosity of our donors and our volunteers.”

Housing about 40 people, plus small pets, each individual has different needs.

“When people come to a Red Cross shelter, sometimes people are leaving with the clothes they had on,” said Poisall. “They had to evacuate at a moment's notice. Some had the time to pack everything in emergency go-bags and they had all the supplies that they needed.”

With the help of volunteers and the community, the Red Cross ensures everyone’s needs are met.

“Some families needed basic clothing items. They didn’t have any with them. Or we’ve had families that have little ones so we needed to get diapers and other types of supplies,” said Poisall.

To donate, text “red cross” to 90999 or call 1-800-REDCROSS. You can also donate online at redcross.org.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

