Redemption Ranch isn’t ‘horsing’ around when it comes to mental health

If you have a pet, then you may be familiar with the therapeutic benefits of spending time with animals.

The founder of Redemption Ranch shares how she found her calling connecting people with animals.

Virginia Burroughs, the founder and Executive Director of Redemption Ranch in Bakersfield, says she’s always loved horses.

“... horses and animals have always been a huge help to me,” said Burroughs. “When I started to help other people with animals, it healed something inside me too and it brought everything together.”

She says at a time when her life was at crossroads, she found her calling.

“It was kind of like, ‘God, what am I doing next?’ And he gave me this vision. And it was kind of like, if you trust me… to take on this vision, I’ll do something wonderful with your life,” said Burroughs.

And so in 2019, Burroughs kicked off Redemption Ranch.

“We are primarily an animal therapy organization and so we take rescued pitbull-type dogs and primarily mustang horses… and we are building animal therapy programs for people dealing with severe trauma and PTSD.”

The process of developing an equine therapy program has taken time; Burroughs shares that includes finding the right property, caregivers, and that it can be expensive to care for multiple horses.

But Burroughs says by the beginning of next year, she hopes to hit the ground running.

“Sharing these animals with people who need it is just, it’s a life calling,” said Burroughs.

While Redemption Ranch hasn't opened their equine therapy program yet, they encourage those interested to reach out through their email linked here.

