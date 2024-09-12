Redemption Ranch: Using therapy animals to help people in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Redemption Ranch is a nonprofit that rescues animals and turns them into therapy animals, providing healing and support for those in need.



Broadcast transcript:

Animals like Wren are not just cute but also therapeutic. I talked with Redemption Ranch about how they are helping people with animals.

Redemption Ranch founder, Virginia Burroughs says, "Animals can bring so much healing just from their presence. I know for myself when I spend time with horses, that is just automatic therapy. There is something special between animals and people."

Virginia Burroughs is the founder of Redemption Ranch, and she says she founded Redemption Ranch to rescue animals and turn them into service and therapy animals. She tells me, that this was her calling.

"Animals are therapeutic, and so I love the idea of having these animals help people who are suffering from trauma they experienced to heal" She said.

The fundraiser is aimed at building a home to house all the animals in the organization, and build an on-site shelter for animal-assisted trauma programs.

"Well, we have a dog therapy program and equine therapy program that we will be able to offer people, and it makes me excited. She said.

Kern County Animal Service says, "Without our nonprofit partners, many more animals would lose their lives both in shelters and beyond."

The fundraiser will be on September 15th, at Tlo Wines. For more information on the fundraiser you can go to Redemption Ranch website.

