Refunds potentially coming to gas consumers

Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against multiple gas companies for price gouging.

Bonta said the companies were guilty of tampering with and manipulating prices for gasoline in California.

The Attorney General's settlement is in addition to a settlement of a private class action lawsuit filed in federal court.



It’s one of the most talked about subjects, the rising of gas prices. However, some counties across the state have been paying more than what they bargained for. Because of this, some may now be entitled to a refund.

According to the Office of Attorney General Rob Bonta, from February 20, 2015 to November 10, 2015 gas companies like Vitol, Inc., SK Energy Americas, Inc., and SK Trading International, secretly worked together to price gouge.

This took place not only in Kern County but in almost 10 other California counties including Los Angeles, Ventura, San Diego, and Riverside.

Because of this, Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit in July of 2024, announcing a $50 million settlement.

The deadline to submit claims is January 8, 2025. To learn how to submit a claim, click here.

