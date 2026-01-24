Remembering a Bakersfield monarch and the legacy she left

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members came together to honor and celebrate the life of Irma Carson — a beloved figure whose impact on our community will never be forgotten. Irma Carson was a trailblazer for the African American community, a strong voice who stood up for what she believed in and inspired others to do the same. Her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched.

Irma Carson was a pillar in the Bakersfield community. From being the first African American woman police officer in the Bakersfield police department to being elected as the first African American female city councilwoman for ward one. Community members who knew her tell me her drive motivated many to reach for their dreams.

Karen Shaw Community Member said "I can speak to what we accomplished from the early 90s when I returned to Bakersfield and realized she was city council woman for ward 1. We worked on many service community oriented projects to improve conditions for the residents in south east Bakersfield."

Carson was born into segregation in Louisiana, raised in St. Louis, and moved to Bakersfield after high school. Reverend Mercedes Tudy-Hamilton is the pastor of Cain Memorial, where Ms. Carson attended. It was Ms. Carson, she says, who inspired her to keep her head high during controversy.

Rev. Mercedes Tudy-Hamilton Pastor at Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church said "The last female pastor was 40 years ago. She being a feminist, she encouraged me. As a woman pastor we face many barriers that male don't face. She motivated me to be strong and trust the calling that God has on my life in leading and shepherding this congregation."

Here's something else few people remember. When Ms. Carson was a member of the Bakersfield City school district in 1993, she and then fellow board members Pete Parra and Ralph Anthony were served with recall papers. Why? Because the three of them voted to name a school after iconic labor leader Cesar Chavez. Her nephew knows she was a woman who believed in and practiced social justice.

Mike Jenkins Nephew and Local Pastor said "She was stern, focused, and kept God first in everything. As a youth she had a huge impact on me, mainly because she was my aunt. Watching her become that advocate and roll model here in the city gave me that go and push that I can accomplish anything."

Anyone wishing to pay their respects, funeral services will be held on this Saturday January 24 at 9am at St. Johns Missionary Church in Bakersfield.

