Kern County Fair Rodeo Legend Bobby Kerr: A Mustang, A Cowboy, A Legacy That Lives On

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A hero, a father, a husband, and a friend — that’s how Bobby Kerr is remembered in Kern County and far beyond.

Known for his unforgettable rodeo performances and unwavering cowboy spirit, Bobby Kerr passed away on September 5th at the age of 67. But even as the rodeo world mourns, his legacy rides on — strong, proud, and free like the mustangs he trained.

Kerr first galloped into the hearts of Kern County locals in 2014 with a specialty act that left a lasting impression. From Bakersfield to Tehachapi, the region quickly became a second home for the cowboy known as “The Mustang Man.” His wife Susan Kerr ells me.

“He would go do chemo, come home and maybe rest, and then he'd go out and ride,” said his wife, Susan Kerr. “Riding was his therapy — it’s what kept him alive.”

Diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021, Kerr continued performing and training horses through rigorous treatment. Even when the cancer returned in 2023, he didn’t hang up his saddle — he embraced it. His grit and passion never waned.

With over 50 years in the saddle, Kerr became a living legend in the rodeo and mustang training communities. His horses weren’t just performers — they were partners, and together, they told a story of trust, freedom, and grit.

Reno Rosser, rodeo producer for the Kern County Fair, spoke to Kerr’s unmatched legacy.

“He was a legend not only in the rodeo community but also in the mustang training world — he trained so many phenomenal horses.”

Kerr’s accolades include winning the 2012 Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover, and placing as a finalist in the 2014 Mustang Million. But for those who knew him, his most lasting contributions weren’t trophies — they were the lives he touched and the values he stood for.

He also helped elevate the Western lifestyle beyond the arena, as a founder of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, ensuring the cowboy spirit would live on for generations.

Pro rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia remembers Kerr not just as a performer, but as a man.

“You were immediately impacted because you knew he was the real deal — kind, sincere, and a man of his word. He truly represented what being a cowboy is. In my announcing career, he was my greatest encourager.”

Though Bobby Kerr may be gone, his legend lives on — in every rodeo he graced, every horse he trained, and every heart he inspired. He wasn’t just a cowboy. He was the cowboy.

