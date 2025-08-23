Remembering the legacy of Rosa Diaz, the woman behind La Rosa Ice Cream

If you’ve ever heard these bells coming down your street, you already know what’s inside. Although it doesn’t roll through neighborhoods like it once did, its legacy lives on in Bakersfield. Sharing the story of Rosa Diaz—the woman who helped build this beloved ice cream brand—and how her family continues to carry on her dream.

“Oh I’ve been having these paletas since I was a little boy so I would always wait outside and wait for the little bells to ring I used to tell my dad hey dad the paleta Rosa is outside, and my dad would always go outside and buy a dozen for the family,” said customer Anthony Alejo.

What used to be a daily activity of waiting for the Paletero, customer Anthony Alejo stays loyal, and continues to buy from La Rosa at their shop.

Located on Niles street, customers now make their way into the alleyway to get their sweet treats.

It’s a legacy that started back in 1980, by Rosa Diaz, a local baker who decided to follow a different passion with the help of her husband.

“We’re just a little mom and pop shop and thats how my parents started it. They came from Mexico City and decided they wanted to create their American dream,” said daughter Norma Diaz.

Diaz reflects on her mom’s legacy, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 87.

She says when her parents started, they had about 10-12 flavors, but soon expanded to a total of 27.

“We’re still making them the same way we did in 1980,” said Diaz. “So, nothing has changed and I think that’s why our customers search us out even across the nation.”

Diaz says everything about their paletas are hand crafted, with the exception of their labels.

Now carrying on her mother’s legacy, Diaz says rather than making appearances in the streets, they’ve moved on to event catering.

Aside from this, customers can still get their favorite pallets right from their front door.

“Hopefully I get to see them around when I have kids,” said Alejo.

Rosa’s spirit lives on in every bite, and her family’s commitment is what keeps La Rosa a true Bakersfield treasure.

