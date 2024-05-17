Remembering those who have fallen in the line-of-duty and those who love them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Don Archuleta said once a family loses their loved one in the line of duty — the pain may never go away — but a bond will be forever formed between that family and the rest of their community and that's why he shares his story.



Each time and officer falls, their loved ones are left to grieve. One father is now taking on the mission to give hope to others.

On Thursday, Archuleta stood alongside families of fallen officers and deputies, including loved ones of our most recent fallen Deputy Phillip Campas. His father saying the day was to difficult to put into words.

It's been 20 years since Don Archuleta lost his son, Deputy Daniel Lee Archuleta, who died in a car accident while en-route to a call.

"There's just little things that will trigger a memory and as you're standing there the memory will come and tears will flow," he said.

Archuleta said he remembers the years following his own son's death. In fact, it took him 15 before he could speak openly about it.

From one father to another he hoped his words could bring some comfort.

"Allowing the Campas family to know that eventually, they can reach that point in their grief," Archuleta said.

The first reported in-the-line-of-duty death in Kern County was recorded November of 1873. Since then Kern County has reported 52.

The Bakersfield Police Department, Sheriff's Office, and California Highway Patrol holding ceremonies to honor those who have fallen. These ceremonies are a chance for the community to honor those who answer the call to serve and recognize the loved ones they left behind.

