Renaissance at Baker opens its doors, promising community growth and education opportunities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After years of challenges, the Renaissance at Baker is now open, offering affordable housing and vital resources for residents in Old Town Kern.



After years of delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain challenges, the Renaissance at Baker—an 85-unit affordable housing complex in Old Town Kern—is officially open.

Developed by the Housing Authority of Kern, the project is more than just housing. Leaders say it's a catalyst for community revitalization, offering education and workforce services designed to help residents build sustainable futures.

“We’re bringing investment to the community,” said Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority of Kern. “Other property owners start to see this as an area worth investing in. It helps uplift the neighborhood and encourages future development.”

The $28 million project includes three stories of housing units built above a ground-floor parking garage. But the first floor also houses something more transformative: the future JobSpot Center, set to open early next year.

“The biggest challenge was putting the funding pieces together,” Pelz said. “We had to apply for 13 different funding sources over three and a half years, and were hit hard by the rise in post-COVID construction costs.”

Pelz said the goal has always been to build more than just shelter—to create opportunity.

That’s where Bakersfield Adult School comes in. The school will partner with the housing authority to offer GED and high school diploma classes, career technical education, and job training programs right on site.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” said Mark Wyatt, principal of Bakersfield Adult School. “We’ll be offering all kinds of classes—right here in their facility. Residents will have access to one-stop services to help them become more employable.”

Wyatt said courses will include digital literacy, workforce development, and independent study options to help residents stay competitive in today’s job market.

New student registration for programs at the Renaissance at Baker begins Aug. 4.

