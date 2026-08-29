Renegades carry century of championship tradition into highly anticipated Saturday matchup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Renegades football team has claimed several national championships and state championships across multiple sports throughout its more than 100-year history.

Players say that legacy is not lost on them as they prepare to take the field Saturday.

"We love the fans we love the support," Dennis Biakuse said.

"Knowing people in the community love it makes us feel great, and we wanna do better because they're coming out," punter Jack Smith said.

Running back Austin Hernandez said representing his home state this season carries extra meaning — especially after a difficult road back from injury.

"I tore my knee - my meniscus - something told me to come home and I couldn't have made a better choice," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the support of longtime fans drives his motivation on the field.

"I wanna do really good for those people who's been here and supported us throughout the years," Hernandez said.

Head coach Tyler Thompson said that despite the program's milestone anniversary, his expectations for the team remain unchanged.

"We have a lot of pride because this year is special but at the end of the day these kids just gotta show up and play no matter who we're playing," Thompson said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

