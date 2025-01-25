REPORT: KCSO Sergeant was on administrative leave before alleged sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Documents allege Stephen Wells had been drinking and exchanging texts and calls with the victim before showing up at her house shortly after midnight on March 27.



According to the offense report obtained by 23ABC, one of the calls between Wells and the victim lasted for over an hour on the night of March 26th. After a text exchange where the victim expressed that she did not want to see Wells that night, he called her four times.

The victim did not pick up the calls and alleges that shortly after midnight, Wells showed up at her home and knocked on doors and windows before getting into the house through an unlocked sliding glass door.

The victim alleges that Wells attempted to assault her sexually, but she was able to fend him off by kicking him. Wells fled the scene after the victim told him that she would call the police.

Wells is slated to be arraigned on two felony charges, assault with intent to commit sex crimes and first degree burglary on February 3.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to an offense report obtained by 23abc, the victim, a Kern County Sheriff's Office employee alleges she was sexually assaulted by KCSO sergeant Steven Wells, after he had been drinking with friends earlier in the night. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, the documents state that Wells entered her home through an unlocked sliding glass door.

According to investigation documents, Wells and the victim previously had a short, casual relationship, several years prior before Wells ended the relationship and remained friends. On the night of the assault, multiple text messages between the victim and Wells show that he had been drinking in various bars on the west side of Bakersfield while communicating via text and calling throughout the night with one phone call between the two last over an hour.

A chain of text messages between the two in the offense report shows Wells wanted to meet the victim at her home, but the victim said no. After the victim said no, Wells called her four times which she did not answer.

Around 12:30 a.m. on March 27th, the victim alleges that Wells showed up at her home, and knocked on various doors before entering through the sliding glass door in the bedroom. The victim says Wells attempted to assault her sexually, but she was able to fight him off by kicking him away.

The offense report continues to say that Wells fled from the victim's home after she threatened to call the police. According to the report, the victim was examined by a nurse and sustained lacerations 'consistent with force being used'.

According to the report, on July 16 of last year, KCSO deputies served Wells with a search warrant to take his phone and DNA as evidence and explain that sexual assault allegations had been made against him. Wells declined to offer a statement to the deputies voluntarily but complied with the warrant.

The report notes that Wells was placed on administrative leave before the incident occurred for unrelated allegations. Wells is charged with first-degree burglary and assault with intent to commit sex crimes, he is slated to be arraigned on February 3rd.

