Residents brace as City of Bakersfield proposes 34% water rate increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some residents may have been concerned about sewer rate increase but get this now there’s a proposal for water rate increases

JD Foreman says,"If I don't like California water or Bakersfield water what's my choice none."

Foreman is a Bakersfield native and has been living in the Seven Oaks area for 6 years.

He says he's been getting notices of rate increases, and wants to see changes.

Foreman explains his concerns to 23 ABC, "It makes you wonder what's happened with all the things we've done in the past water reduction everything in your sinks, showers, everything's reduced in the state of California so you can't use as much water as we used to."

Speaking with Daniel Maldonado, assistant water director, he tells me that the proposed water 34% water rate increase would impact 40% of Bakersfield and specific areas in purple which are West Bakersfield and parts of North Bakersfield, affecting property owners and businesses.

He claims the water rate increase is due to the cost to maintain clean and drinkable water and not maintaining their system properly.

Maldonado "If nothing would be done we would be out of money in our domestic water fund by the end of next fiscal year."

As the city of Bakersfield water district figures out what's best to have safe clean drinking water he claims it's what needed to be done.

"Something needed to be done you have to pay the bills the residents of our system rely on to provide that safe drinking water and so without that reduction of funds not available to us something must be done.

Leaving residents like JD Foreman in the middle wondering about his next bill that could cost him extra.

I asked Foreman what he wants to be done and he told me, He wants local officials to communicate better with residents as they are the ones paying the price for a basic necessity.

Residents opposed to the proposed rate increase can file a protest with the city.

How to save on your next water bill you canclick here.

