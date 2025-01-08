Residents in northwest Bakersfield are concerned about fiber optic installation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield homeowner is concerned about the result of the fiber optic installation that was done to his neighborhood. Residents say the installation of the new lines left their street in shambles.



Homeowner's sidewalks and streets have unfinished work done to the road causing havoc for cars and pedestrians.

AT&T are installing fiber optic internet lines for residents.

AT&T plan to return to the site and reevaluate the construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A resident from the northwest side of Bakersfield is livid with the outcome of some street work performed on his block. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. But finding out who is responsible is proving to be difficult.

Residents in the Nottingham Estates off Knights Bridge Place and Allen Road are upset with the results of their new fiber optic lines.

Andrew Woods Resident of the neighborhood said "The utility company came through to install the fiber optic lines. They dug up the sidewalks, put barriers on them. They came back and patched the sidewalks with asphalt, took the barriers away. The patch jobs are not very good."

Woods lives in the area and tells me, residents on the block can't walk down the street to their mailbox. The work on the block is also dangerous for kids and bikers.

"I'm hoping, they are not finished. The patch jobs are sinking and creating potholes. They cut some squares out they didn't remove the squares. Now they are caving as well." said Woods

Andrew was curious if he was the only street or neighbor who was being affected so he made a post on the next-door app. To his surprised he wasn't the only one going through this problem. Multiple residents in the area wish they do a better job laying down the cement. AT&T was later seen in the area doing work, so I reached out to them to find out if they caused the original issues, to see if they have a plan on fixing the streets.

An AT&T spokesperson said "As we work to bring high-speed fiber internet to more communities, our goal is to minimize impact on residents as much as possible. We plan to meet with the homeowner to discuss their concerns. We also plan on meeting with our contractors to investigate this claim."

"In addition prior to construction, our team hands out fliers to every homeowner to notify residents about whats occurring and who to contact. Residents with questions or concerns about our fiber expansion work in Bakersfield area can call 760-223-1503."

Residents hope the city will send a crew to fix these streets. For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



