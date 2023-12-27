Residents share frustrations over impacts of ongoing construction

Video shows construction from the Centennial Corridor project, sites near neighborhoods, and impacts of the project.

Residents living in the cul-de-sacs near the Centennial Corridor say for years they lived in quiet peaceful neighborhoods, but the ongoing construction has left their homes sitting next to piles of trash, graffiti, and small fires.

“It used to be kind of all of the kids within the cul-de-sac would come out and play together and now everyone just kind of stays in their house,” said Samantha Salvador, who has lived in her neighborhood for nearly a year now.

In just that time, she’s seen a big change and she’s not the only one.

“With the construction slowing down it’s definitely more of a concern because there really isn’t anybody watching anything and so it’s drawn a lot of mess,” she said.

Salvador, along with several neighbors, are speaking out regarding the increase in homeless due to the construction resulting in vandalism along fences and walls. The neighbors say they’ve also seen fires started by transients just a few yards away from their homes.

“It’s frustrating, I mean you don’t want a fire in your cul-de-sac,” said Maria Lopez.

One neighbor, Lisa Smith, has been vocal for years about the issues. In a large notebook, she’s documented photos of trash and graffiti along the Stockdale construction site. She’s shared their experiences on several occasions at Bakersfield City Council meetings.

“I’m not against progress, I’m not against this freeway,” Smith said. “But we should have been treated like human beings living next to this project, and I don’t feel like we were.”

The construction is part of the Thomas Roads Improvement Programs, which has been ongoing for a decade now. Smith said when the project started, the city removed fencing and replaced it with chain-linked fences around the sites. Over the years, Smith said the fences were often cut through.

“My neighbor..comes along and pulls it close and uses wire to close it,” Smith said. “We have a lot of issues where people are being allowed to wander freely, and when I say people I’m not just talking about homeless people. Our kids have been playing on these construction sites.”

Bakersfield City Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse said the city is aware of the concerns and working to improve what it can.

“We’ve heard that the fencing that we put up has been damaged, has been cut, has been stolen,” he said. “We’ve heard the concerns of the homeless and graffiti.”

Strakaluse said within the project, the city works in partnership with the contractor, surveyors, and TRIP to monitor the areas. He said while they’re winding down construction and consolidating materials in these areas, they realize the importance of maintaining these sites.

“We’ve learned about the type of fencing that we can use that is more successful,” He said. “We’ve learned a lot about the type of locks that we use to secure our gates.”

For Salvador, she said her biggest frustration was the lack of communication between the city and the residents in the area.

“Even if it’s just a notice on the door or something just to let us know what’s happening,” she said.

Strakaluse said he plans to improve that as well.

“It’s important to us to point out to the contractor we’ve got to be good neighbors."

To share concerns or feedback regarding the TRIP construction, see here.

