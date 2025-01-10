'RETURN TO SENDER': Border Patrol's 3-day operation in Kern, 78 arrested

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Border Patrol has released more details on what has been coined operation "Return to Sender" by the agency. It resulted in 78 people being arrested who were "unlawfully present in the U.S.", according to Border Patrol.

The El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were in Kern for three days chasing down individuals who have, in Border Patrol's words: "Broken U.S. federal law, trafficking of dangerous substances, non-citizen criminals, and disrupting the transportation routes used by Transnational Criminal Organizations."

The agency said they had over 60 agents throughout Kern County in marked and unmarked vehicles.

"The El Centro Sector takes all border threats seriously," said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. "Our area of responsibility stretches from the U.S./Mexico Border, north, as mission and threat dictate, all the way to the Oregon line."

Of the 78 arrested, one was convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl, while another had a warrant for a sex offense against a child out of Visalia.

There were multiple arrests for large amounts of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine and DUI convictions, according to Border Patrol.

Border Patrol went on to mention that other subjects arrested had criminal histories that including charges such as: failure to appear, tampering with a vehicle, petty theft, felony drug possession, vandalism, burglary, inflicting injury on a spouse, and child abuse convictions.

All subjects arrested were from Peru, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador, Mexico, and China, according to Border Patrol.

