Reviving history: Woolworth’s building prepares to reopen this Summer

DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The red and gold “Woolworth’s” sign in Downtown Bakersfield represents not only a fun outing, but a piece of history. With the help of a city grant, Woolworths prepares to reopen, introducing a mix of 50s nostalgia and the modern times.



If you've lived in Bakersfield since the ‘50s, you may recall the checkered floor tiles and lunchtime burgers and shakes at Woolworth’s.

Emily Waite, the owner and managing director, gives 23ABC neighborhood reporter Avery Elowitt a look at Woolworth's plans on making upgrades while maintaining a taste of history.

Woolworth’s plans on reopening later this Summer. In the meantime, they are hiring.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Emily Waite, the owner and managing director of the Woolworth's building, says the franchise served as a place for people to shop and eat; starting as a department store–luncheonette.

“The Woolworth’s building in Bakersfield was built in 1950, and it’s been here for 75 years,” said Waite. “It has lasted the test of time. It lasted [through] the 52 earthquake and contained also the last functioning lunch counter in the country.”

Then in 1996, the Woolworth’s company went bankrupt, so the previous owners turned the building into an antique store-lunchette.

“The scene during that phase of the lunch counter was active. People loved the space. People have stories,” said Waite. “In all the previous iterations of going to the Woolworth’s to do their shopping, to grab a burger, as well as during the antique store iteration of the lunch counter, it was a place for people to congregate and it was well beloved by the city and its community for sure.”

Now, the historic Woolworth's building gets a fresh coat of paint– and more.

“We will be bringing the building up to modern code for air conditioning, electricity, and all that stuff which was really challenging to do, while also adding some new things into it that being a music venue, an event space in the basement and a music school as well as the lunch counter which will be the jewel of the building,” said Waite.

This process started in 2022 and continues in 2025. And people are getting antsy.

But Waite emphasizes the attention to detail and sustaining its historic value.

“It is a huge endeavor and one that we care a lot about is preserving history, but also creating a space that is moving into the modern world. And so it’s a delicate dance. It’s a balance that we’re keeping,” said Waite.

