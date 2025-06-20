Woolworth's leadership looking to build a sense of community as hiring begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Woolworths is launching a hiring campaign for both front- and back-of-house staff in anticipation of the downtown reopening.
- Manager of Woolworth's Luncheonette Jenna Montez and Chef/Operator Richard Yoshimura joined Senior Reporter Veronica Morley Friday morning to discuss what positions they're looking to hire for.
- Montez describes the range of roles available—from customer service and cashier positions to inventory management and kitchen staff.
- To apply, visit this link here.
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: