Woolworth's leadership looking to build a sense of community as hiring begins

Woolworths beginning to hire for front and back of house staff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Woolworths is launching a hiring campaign for both front- and back-of-house staff in anticipation of the downtown reopening.

  • Manager of Woolworth's Luncheonette Jenna Montez and Chef/Operator Richard Yoshimura joined Senior Reporter Veronica Morley Friday morning to discuss what positions they're looking to hire for.
  • Montez describes the range of roles available—from customer service and cashier positions to inventory management and kitchen staff.
