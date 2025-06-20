Woolworth's leadership looking to build a sense of community as hiring begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Woolworths is launching a hiring campaign for both front- and back-of-house staff in anticipation of the downtown reopening.



Manager of Woolworth's Luncheonette Jenna Montez and Chef/Operator Richard Yoshimura joined Senior Reporter Veronica Morley Friday morning to discuss what positions they're looking to hire for.

Montez describes the range of roles available—from customer service and cashier positions to inventory management and kitchen staff.

To apply, visit this link here.

