RFK Jr. visits Bakersfield to promote nutrition education, defends new vaccine recommendations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Bakersfield on Thursday to learn about a nutrition education program and address new federal vaccine recommendations.

Kennedy visited Edible Schoolyard Kern County to learn about a program that combines nutrition education, gardening and traditional school subjects. Congressman Vince Fong said the program is already being used at 3 Kern County campuses and could provide a model for schools across the country.

"This is working. It affects their behaviour, it affects their performance in schools. It's something we need to do nationally," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the federal government is looking for ways to get healthier food into public schools.

The visit came following the announcement of new vaccine recommendations, including separating the MMR vaccine into individual measles, mumps and rubella shots rather than giving them as a combination. Kennedy defended the changes, saying many parents have lost confidence in public health agencies and that he believes the current childhood vaccine schedule has become too large.

"My kids got 94 doses of 17 vaccines. Many parents feel that's too many," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the administration looked at vaccine practices in other countries and wants to give parents what he calls the best available scientific information. Medical and public health experts are pushing back, saying the current vaccine schedule is backed by decades of research. They argue that separating vaccines or delaying shots could create more opportunities for children to go unprotected.

Kennedy said the changes are about rebuilding public confidence, not discouraging vaccinations.

"We're reestablishing trust by making our agency trustworthy by giving Americans for the first time the best science that's out there on vaccines," Kennedy said.

That message comes as measles is making a comeback across the country. Kern County public health officials have confirmed 2 measles cases — the first reported locally in decades — just as children are heading back to school. Kennedy said any concerned parents should get their child the measles vaccine. He said vaccination rates dropped during the pandemic, which contributed to the current resurgence of measles.

"And it's all related to the lack of confidence in vaccinations that began during COVID, and the lack of vaccinations that happened during the COVID lockdowns. That's the generation today that is now getting measles," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the federal government's goal is to restore trust in public health by providing what he considers the best available scientific information. States still have authority over their own school vaccination requirements, meaning the practical impact of the new federal guidance will vary from state to state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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