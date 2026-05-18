Rideshare driver says gas prices and lower pay are 'hurting my bottom line'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Terry Tanner has been driving for Uber and Lyft for more than a decade. He first started doing it on weekends for extra money before retiring. Now, he says the job helps him pay for things like his car payment and travel.

But Tanner says the platforms are not paying like they used to.

"When I started, it was 83 cents a mile we were getting paid. We're lucky if we're getting 30-something now," Tanner said.

In a previous story, an economist said higher gas prices could force some drivers to work more just to keep up with costs. Tanner says even with a hybrid vehicle, higher gas prices are changing which rides he is willing to take.

"The other day I turned down a ride. They wanted to give me 83 dollars to go 120 miles to Pasadena? Not with these gas prices. $5.69 cash price, so you're going to pay $5.79," Tanner said.

Before gas prices increased, Tanner says he would have taken longer rides like that. Now, even with a hybrid vehicle, he says higher prices at the pump are still cutting into his earnings. He believes other drivers with less fuel-efficient cars are feeling it even more.

"If the gas prices were lower, yeah. I would make more money. Let's put it that way. Gas prices are hurting my bottom line," Tanner said.

Tanner also says Uber and Lyft are not helping drivers by focusing on investments in companies like Waymo.

"They're pouring all their money into self-driving cars, instead of paying us right and trying to make us happy," Tanner said.

Tanner says for many rideshare drivers, the cost of staying on the road continues to rise.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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