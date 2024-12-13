Rise in HIV cases in Kern County sparks health concerns

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County Public Health officials and HIV testing clinics address the increasing HIV cases in Kern County.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County has a rise in HIV cases. I'm Madi Vollmer your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter, and I talked with Kern County Public Health, and an individual who lost a relative to HIV. They tell me the importance of getting tested.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus, commonly known as HIV, is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. According to the Kern County Public Health Department, it's seen a dramatic rise in HIV cases, going up a whopping 80% in the last 10 years, and 114% higher than 20 years ago.

Kimberly Hernandez is the Division’s Director of Health Services for the Kern County Health Department, and she says it is important to know HIV symptoms and to get tested regularly. "For over the past 2 years, more than 200 people have been diagnosed with HIV each year. So, this is the highest number we've ever had in Kern County, which includes the HIV epidemic of the 90s." She said.

Audrey Chavez knows first-hand the seriousness of HIV. She is the founder of the Bakersfield AIDS Project. It was founded in 1993 after her brother Ricky Montoya died from AIDS on December 7, 1992. She says part of the up-rise is because more people are being tested and testing is now more accessible. "Yes, there has been a tremendous uptick, but we've always known that there are more people who are positive than the numbers show because so many of us feel like it won’t happen to us, or anyone we know, or we’ve never been tested before. Being tested today in 2024 in the new generation is important because it's part of our overall health." She said.

Audrey says you can get free testing through the Bakersfield AIDS Project by calling or texting 661-742-3611.

Signs of HIV can include flu-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, feeling abnormally tired, muscle aches, or sores in the mouth. The Health Department says these symptoms can happen 2-4 weeks after being infected… that’s why it’s important to get tested.

"We have more than 2,500 people in Kern County who’ve been diagnosed with HIV, and many of them are living very healthy, productive lives, so we are really encouraged by that." Hernandez said.

The Health Department says there are treatments available for those who are positive, and they offer free HIV testing at any health department.

