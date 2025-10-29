Rising baby costs: how local families are getting support in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Diapers, formula, wipes — the costs add up fast. And for some local families, baby basics are quickly becoming more like luxuries. I'm Madi Vollmer, and I decided to take a closer look at what it really costs to raise a baby in Kern County.

As many parents already know, raising a baby is expensive. I wanted to see firsthand how the cost of raising a baby is impacting families in need in Kern County.

23ABC is hosting our annual community baby shower, and we're looking for donations to help support local organizations like the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County.

At the Mission, I met a few mothers who shared just how impactful donation drives like this one can be.

Esmeralda Luis, is a Mother at the Mission and she says, "It helps us ladies focus on our recovery and our sobriety with the classes that they offer here for us and all the resources. It's good to know that we don't have to panic when we're low on anything because all we have to do is go downstairs, tell them what we need, and they have it. So the baby shower helps us a lot."

Esmeralda is a mother of six who's overcome a difficult past due to addiction. Thanks to the support she's receiving at the Mission, she's working to turn her life around. "My kids need a mom that they deserve. They need a mom that's going to be present, a mom who's willing to be there for them at all times."

A local economist from Cal State Bakersfield says the average income in 2023 was around $65,000. Baby basics alone can cost nearly $20,000 to $25,000 a year — nearly a third of that income.

Aaron Hegede, is an Economics Professor, at CSUB and he says, "If you're not making the $20, let's say 16 or something, that's about $35,000 a year. So now all of a sudden, two-thirds of your income — if you're a single-income person, and that's what we typically see, the ones who are eligible and are getting the support are your single moms."

According to Community Action Partnership of Kern, the WIC program is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children. Any parent or guardian of a child under age 5 can apply. They serve more than 14,000 individuals through the program, highlighting the ongoing need for necessities.

As for Esmeralda, she just graduated from the Mission program and is excited to see what's next in store for her and her family. "I'm barely starting to know what I like, who I want to become, and the things I want to pursue. My story is still being written, but I know it's going to be something good." She said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

