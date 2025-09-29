Rising coffee prices hit Bakersfield shops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A warm cup of coffee is how many people start their day — but that morning pick-me-up is beginning to come with a higher price tag.

Monty Montana, a regular at Bakersfield Roasting Company, has noticed the difference.

“Yeah, I mean I drink a ton of coffee, I buy a ton of coffee, and there was a noticeable little price increase at different coffee shops in town. Some of the coffee shops had a higher increase than others, Bakersfield Roasting, I think they had a, I don’t know, a 10 or 20 cent increase,” Montana said.

Despite the rise, Montana admits it hasn’t stopped him from ordering his daily cup of joe.

“You know, I have four little kids, and so I hope the cost of everything goes down.”

Jason Hensley, manager of Bakersfield Roasting Company, says they started noticing prices going up earlier this year. He says they used to buy a pound of green coffee beans for $2 to $3.

“Those same beans have gone up to about, at least four, some five dollars a pound,” Hensley explained.

He believes multiple factors are contributing to higher costs, including a shortage of beans out of El Salvador.

“Because it was just a dry season for them, so they were able to grow as much coffee,” Hensley said.

Another challenge is a 50% tariff on coffee from Brazil, which supplies about one-third of the American coffee market.

“We have so many great supporters, so I would love to be able to lower the prices again just so everyone can be happy that way,” Hensley said.

While prices continue climbing, for many customers that morning cup remains non-negotiable.

