Rising gas prices in California are squeezing rideshare drivers and food delivery workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As gas prices remain high across California, rideshare drivers and food delivery workers say the cost of filling up is making it harder to turn a profit.

Drivers responding to questions on social media said it's not worth it anymore, or that gas prices have slowed down how much they drive. One person messaged anonymously saying the apps are not compensating for the higher prices.

Aaron Hegde, an economics professor at CSUB, says for many rideshare drivers and food delivery workers, gas isn't just an expense — it's a necessary part of the job.

"So when that doesn't change, and their input cost go up by 50%, which is what we're seeing now with the cost of gasoline, that is a direct hit on their wages," Hegde said.

According to the Pew Research Center, 36% of Americans reported using rideshare services, with 17% reporting weekly or daily use — underscoring how essential these services are for many people.

Hegde says if drivers can't absorb the rising costs, the consequences extend beyond their own bottom line.

"They can decide, we're not going to do this, which means people who rely on rides to get from place to place, all of a sudden don't have access to that," Hegde said.

He says while some drivers may try to wait out the higher prices, many may not have that option — especially those still making car payments or relying on the income to get by.

"And a shock like this one, even if it's temporary, again, 5 - 6 months already, it still pushes them over the edge to where they're not able to survive. So I think over time, you'll see people reconsidering this as an option, as a career," Hegde said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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