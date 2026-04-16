Rising jet fuel prices take off, driving up costs for airports and passengers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rising jet fuel prices are pushing airfares higher, with the impact felt most at smaller airports such as Meadows Field in Bakersfield, California.

For travelers, even minor changes to itineraries are becoming significantly more expensive.

“I went to make some changes, and it was going to cost at least two hundred dollars more… so I just left it the way it was,” said Juli Lawrence, a passenger who recently booked a flight.

Lawrence purchased her ticket more than a month in advance, paying about $800 to travel from Pennsylvania to Bakersfield before jet fuel prices surged by as much as $2 to $4 per gallon in February.

She said flying into major airports is typically more affordable, but costs rise when adding connections to smaller destinations.

“When you fly into major airports, it’s usually cheaper. But once you start adding connections especially into a smaller airport like this it adds another layer of cost,” Lawrence said.

That added expense is weighing heavily on smaller regional airports like Meadows Field.

Aviation companies, including Loyd’s Aviation, say they are also feeling the pressure as fuel prices climb nationwide.

“It really comes down to fuel costs, and that’s tied directly to the war in Iran. It’s a market-driven issue,” said Ryan Crowl, an aviation industry representative.

Crowl said the issue is less about supply shortages and more about global demand outpacing available resources. Ongoing tensions involving Iran, along with disruptions in Europe and Asia, have slowed refinery output and affected global trade, driving oil prices higher.

“We’ve seen a bit of a slowdown in aviation traffic because of fuel costs. Airlines aren’t necessarily slowing down, but smaller airports, charter operators, and flight training programs they’re really being affected,” Crowl said.

Travelers are also encountering additional costs beyond airfare.

Major U.S. carriers, including United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have increased checked baggage fees by about $10 for first and second bags, with fees for a third bag rising by as much as $50. Some airlines are also raising prices for premium seating, reducing flight schedules and limiting booking flexibility.

Even if geopolitical tensions ease, experts say prices are unlikely to drop immediately.

“Even if the war ended today and it doesn’t look like it will it would still take time for supply to catch up,” said Dr. Arron Hedge, an expert on global markets.

For now, higher travel costs are expected to persist, affecting everything from airfare to ground transportation such as driving or ride share services.

“It’s about weighing your options do you drive and pay more for gas, or fly and deal with all the extra fees? It’s not just the ticket price anymore it’s everything,” Lawrence said.

Experts say travelers looking to save money may need to stay closer to home, as even booking early or opting to drive may not significantly reduce overall costs.

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