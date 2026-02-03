Rising prices take a toll on local families and small businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Inflation is hitting local families where it matters most—at the grocery store, the gas pump, and even at local businesses and restaurants. Economic issues are trickling down to everyday purchases.

Inflation is continuing to put pressure on families and small businesses—both nationwide and right here at home.

"Since last year, we started seeing little changes… now they are big changes." Frances Rosales said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices are still up more than 3 percent compared to this time last year, and compared to five years ago, food costs are up by more than 20 percent. For families, that translates into real dollars.

"Our produce, that's a high cost. The cost of milk, eggs… You need that to make pies. Everything, flour… You turn around, and there isn't one item from when we first started here that has stayed the same. Everything has doubled or tripled." Frances Rosales said.

Frances and her husband, Ruben, own Happy Jacks Pie and Burger, a staple here in Bakersfield. They've owned and operated Happy Jacks for almost 50 years, so they've really seen the changes over time.

I was able to speak with a local economist on what these rising costs mean for the average consumer.

Aaron Hegde is a local Professor of Economics at CSUB, and he says, "Compared to the rest of the country, I think Bakersfield is a little worse off because of the food prices and because we have more folks with lower income."

Local businesses like Los Reyes Market are doing what they can to keep costs down, offering specials and working with vendors to get the best deals, while families try to stretch their dollars.

"We do everything fresh… our salads are crispy and crunchy, but you can't keep doing it like that with prices the way they are." Frances Rosales said.

Even local food pantries like CAP K say they are serving more this year, citing issues like SNAP benefit interruptions and the government shutdown that force people to seek other help.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the January 2026 Consumer Price Index will be released on Wednesday, February 11, giving a new look at how inflation is impacting American households.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

