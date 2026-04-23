Rising tomato prices are forcing Bakersfield shoppers and small businesses to rethink

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rising tomato prices are forcing shoppers and small businesses alike to rethink what it means to buy “fresh.”

When heading to the store, that carton of fresh tomatoes may not be the bargain it once was. For many shoppers, including Bakersfield resident Fatha Alasaf, tomatoes are more than just produce they’re a daily essential.

“The tomato for Middle Eastern people, we use it for cooking, salads, tabbouleh,” Alasaf said.

But recently, it’s not just about what’s on the shopping list it’s about the cost.

While browsing at Blue Fig Farms, Alasaf noticed a rare deal.

“Tomatoes everywhere are so expensive, even the big markets. But today, 99 cents that’s a good deal,” she said.

Her observation reflects a larger national trend. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price of fresh tomatoes rose from about $1.99 per pound in February to $2.26 in March the highest price seen in eight years.

Experts point to a combination of global tensions, supply chain disruptions, and import tariffs ranging from 17% to 25% on tomatoes from Mexico as key drivers behind the spike.

The U.S. relies heavily on imports, with 70% to 90% of fresh tomatoes coming from Mexico, especially during times when domestic production is limited.

That reliance is being felt at local businesses like Blue Fig Farms.

Owner Khalid Mansour says his costs have nearly doubled.

“I used to receive pallets delivery charges were about $200. Now, it’s almost $400,” Mansour said.

Despite the rising expenses, Mansour says he’s doing what he can to keep prices manageable for customers, even if it cuts into his profits.

“So basically sell more, make less,” he said.

The impact extends beyond raw produce. Tomato-based dishes, especially those rooted in Middle Eastern cuisine, are also becoming more expensive to prepare.

“Middle Eastern dishes like muhammara use a lot of tomatoes. Also Turkish salad,” Mansour explained.

As costs rise, experts warn that consumers may eventually feel the impact not just at the grocery store, but also when dining out.

“Look for deals, maybe shop at a cheaper place than you normally would.

And it really depends on how important tomatoes are to your meal,” said Dr. Aarron Hedge.

For now, small business owners like Mansour are left balancing difficult decisions maintaining quality while managing increasing costs.

“We’re losing with the tomatoes. It’s about bringing people in, selling more volume, and trying to cover the loss that way,” he said.

Experts suggest one way to cut costs is by opting for canned tomatoes instead of fresh though for many shoppers, the trade-off between price and freshness remains a personal choice.

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