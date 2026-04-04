Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco on campaign for California Governor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is running for California governor, laying out a campaign centered on public safety, rolling back state policies, and cutting regulations statewide.

Bianco, a self-described fiscally conservative Republican, currently leads one of the largest sheriff’s offices in the country. He says his campaign comes after years of frustration with state leadership.

"There is no one going to make California better on this ballot and I realized I had to do something drastic about it," Bianco said.

At the center of his campaign is public safety.

"Crime will be a crime again with me as your governor. If you victimize us, you are going to be held accountable," Bianco said.

Bianco is calling for a reversal of California’s criminal justice reforms, which he says have led to overcrowded jails. Here in Kern County, where jail space remains a concern, he says change would start at the state level.

"State prison inmates need to go to state prison. We have to fix that," Bianco said.

Bianco also targets state spending and regulation.

"We don't have a money problem, we have a spending problem," Bianco said.

He says he would cut waste and remove regulations he believes are driving businesses out of California.

"All of the regulations on the oil industry are going to be signed away, we will be 100% oil independent," Bianco said.

On homelessness, Bianco says the focus should shift to addiction and mental health treatment.

"It's not homelessness, it's drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and mental health," Bianco said.

He also addressed the state’s high-speed rail project.

"There will not be another penny spent on that train," Bianco said.

On immigration, he says sanctuary state policies should be eliminated.

"If you are in this country illegally and you victimize us, you are getting deported," Bianco said.

As for working with a Democrat supermajority, Bianco says he will push for change.

"They better figure out how they're going to work with me," Bianco said.

Bianco is expected to join a growing field of candidates in the upcoming gubernatorial race. The primary election is set for June 2.

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