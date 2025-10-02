Roadwork Continues on University Avenue Between Columbus Street and River Boulevard

Construction crews, heavy machinery and hundreds of cones overtake a length of almost 2 and a half miles on the south side of University Avenue as major roadwork continues.

It’s part of a pavement renovation project between Columbus Street and River Boulevard.

“Were taking out the old pavement and laying down new pavement, along with that we have new striping, we’re gonna be adding green bike lanes, we’re adding ADA compliant ramps at the corners, and a handful of small things along the way," said Eric Galvan with the city of Bakersfield.

Galvan says the project started back on September 19 and is expected to continue until December 22, an almost 3-month long project.

Galvan says the construction of University Avenue comes after hearing local residents ask for better roads.

“People want to see better roads so we go we survey the roads, see which roads are created a certain way to decide which ones need fixing, this one was one of those on the list," said Galvan.

In total, Galvan says the University Avenue Project is costing the city about 4.6 million dollars with the funds coming from Senate Bill 1.

Once crews finish repaving the south side of University Avenue, they will begin work on the north side of the street.

Though the traffic delays may be frustrating for commuters, city officials say it will pay off with smoother, safer roads once the work is done.

