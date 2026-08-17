Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tours Bakersfield program he says could reshape how schools teach kids about food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Bakersfield last week to tour Edible Schoolyard Kern County, a program he believes could become a model for how schools across the country teach children about food, health and nutrition.

Kennedy toured the program, which brings gardening and cooking into the school curriculum. Students grow their own food in school gardens, then use that fresh produce in kitchen lessons. The goal is to connect what students learn in the classroom to what ends up on their plates.

Congressman Vince Fong said the hands-on approach is what makes the program unique and why he believes it could be expanded.

"It's scalable, not only for schools in the Central Valley, but it's scalable to schools across the country," Fong said.

The program is currently part of 3 Kern County campuses: Buena Vista, Grow Academy Arvin and Grow Academy Shafter.

Kennedy said what he saw in Bakersfield connects directly to his broader health agenda.

"The bad food system starts in the schools and teaches children bad habits. I wanted to come to Kern County because this is the place where it's being done right," Kennedy said.

Kennedy pointed to the program's focus on fresh food, including school cafeterias he said are buying fresh produce, as an example of how schools can change the way children eat without spending more money.

"The testing scores from these schools are 15 points ahead of their peer schools. This is working. It affects their behaviour, it affects their performance in schools. It's something we need to do nationally," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he believes the program could be a blueprint for changes to the school food system nationwide.

Edible Schoolyard Kern County said its goal is to create a school culture where food, the environment and wellness are part of a child's everyday education.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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