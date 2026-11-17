BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Teachers in the Rosedale Union School District rallied in the rain Monday while negotiations over pay and health care continued inside the district office.

Members of the Rosedale Teachers Association (RTA) began gathering outside the Rosedale District Office at 6:30 a.m. The union is asking for a 2% salary increase and for the district to restore 100% health insurance coverage. The union says the raise would help keep teacher pay competitive with nearby districts.

“I constantly hear of people thinking of going to different districts where they pay for the health benefits, have given a raise, and appreciate their teachers,” said RTA President Joe Bono.

Teachers say they have been paying at least $250 a month toward their health benefits since September, a cost they say is hitting their families hard.

“$250 a month is a lot of money,” said Ashton Fernandes, a third grade teacher at Independence Elementary School. “It’s a choice between: is my kid going to be able to do sports. Am I going to be able to get Christmas presents.”

Fernandes, whose children also attend school in the district, said she worries the dispute could push teachers out. “It’s going to cause a lot of teachers to leave, and as a parent in this district, that’s what concerns me the most,” she said.

Negotiations began in March but reached an impasse over salary and health care benefits. The district has brought in mediators to help reach an agreement with the RTA.

“They could easily end this today,” Fernandes said. “And that’s what we’re begging for. End it today.”

The district and Superintendent Sue Lemon were unavailable for an interview while negotiations are underway. A district official said there is no set end time for the talks and that they could continue into Tuesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

