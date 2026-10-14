Rosedale teachers' union implores school district to renegotiate health benefits with talks at an impasse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Teachers with the Rosedale Teachers Union packed a Rosedale Union Elementary School Board meeting Tuesday, rallying against a benefits package they say would cost them hundreds of dollars monthly while wages remain flat.

Before the meeting at Rosedale Middle School, teachers took to the sidewalk to raise awareness about the issue.

Rosedale Teacher Association President Joseph Bono said Tuesday's presentation is the product of months of negotiations that have stalled.

"We're waiting to meet with the mediator through this impasse process. Our contention is that the district has the funds between the carryover from last year and the new money they're getting this year, they have an additional $4.8 million. Our full ask is only $1.6 million of that, so we feel they have the ability to retain teachers with the offer we're asking," Bono said.

Inside the meeting, many teachers took an opportunity to speak on the topic during public comment.

"Rosedale Board of Trustees and administrators, please do the right thing," one teacher said.

"We are not here to fight against the district. We are here to fight for the people who make this district successful," another teacher said.

Following the meeting, Rosedale Superintendent Sue Lemon said rising costs and declining enrollment factor into the decision, but she is hopeful the two sides can come together on something that works for everyone.

"We have to make some really hard decisions. And one of the things that I had offered to our unions, both unions, is to have 7 different health plans so that everybody could make the best healthcare decision and financial decision for their family," Lemon said. "We are still in negotiations with RTA. They have not agreed to add all 7 plans, so we are working to make that happen, and I have no doubt that we will be able to come, you know, to a decision together."

No resolution came from Tuesday's meeting. The two sides will meet with a mediator in the near future in an effort to work through the impasse.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

