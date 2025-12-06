Ruby Bridges Walk Highlights Need for Safer Streets in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In neighborhoods across Bakersfield, community groups are stepping up—walking children to school and pushing for safer infrastructure, continuing the legacy of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges.

On Friday, GirlTrek, a national health and wellness organization for Black women, joined students at Williams Elementary to honor the historic walk 6-year-old Ruby Bridges took in 1960 as she integrated an all-white school.

“Ruby Bridges was a young girl who was part of desegregation, and she had to have the National Guard escort her to school,” a GirlTrek representative said. “So we, as GirlTrek, wanted to come out and support students.”

Nine local organizations participated in the event, including The Blue Zones Project, which selected Williams Elementary to highlight the need for safer streets in East Bakersfield—an area long marked by broken sidewalks, heavy traffic, and aging infrastructure.

One of the most concerning areas, parents and staff say, is along Niles Street near the Dollar General, where students often cross busy medians and unmarked intersections. As she walked dozens of students to campus, community partner Karina Funez described the changes they hope to see.

“These types of recommendations are things we are taking to the city to see if we can create opportunities for students to get to school safely,” Funez said.

The Blue Zones Project is now asking families to share safety concerns from any school in need of improved walking routes.

