Rusty Shoop, iconic Bakersfield anchor and weatherman, dies at 76

Rusty Shoop, fellow news anchor and weatherman, died on Tuesday after his battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

40 years ago, Rusty got his start relaying the forecasts with audiences right here at 23ABC before sharing his presence with audiences across all the Bakersfield news stations.

Rusty Shoop's career on TV came to a halt after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2007. He went on to finish his novel in progress, "Blood Harvest," before moving to the central coast.

Rusty is survived by his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

