Saint Francis Church hosts mass to remember Pope Francis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield gathered in prayer Saturday to honor Pope Francis, as locals at Saint Francis Church shared how his leadership touched their lives and inspired a legacy of compassion.



The Bakersfield community gathered at Saint Francis Church to honor Pope Francis after his death on Monday.

Father Theophane Antony led a special Mass and prayer service in remembrance.

Pope Francis died Monday and was buried Saturday following funeral services.

The loss of Pope Francis resonates deeply across the globe, touching lives here in Bakersfield as well. Members of the faithful gathered during a special Mass at Saint Francis Church to reflect on the significance of his leadership and what it meant to them.

“Pope Francis will be remembered for the legacy of reaching out to everyone,” said Father Theophane Antony.

Father Antony led a prayer Saturday evening at Saint Francis Church during a Mass held in honor of the late pontiff. Pope Francis died Monday and was laid to rest today. Many filled the church to pay their respects.

“We have to appreciate the people that God chooses, and if God chose him, then he was the perfect candidate,” said Estella Gonzales.

Bakersfield resident Estella Gonzales said she believes Pope Francis’ leadership helped many and will continue to inspire even after his passing.

“Every soul needs to rest in peace. Every soul needs mercy, and I pray that God has mercy on his soul,” Gonzales continued.

Eric Libarios also attended the Mass, saying Pope Francis was a voice for all people.

“That’s why they call him the pope of the people because wherever you are from, doesn’t matter, he’ll still fight for you,” said Eric Libarios.

Looking ahead, Libarios said he hopes the next pope will follow in the same footsteps.

“It’s the plan of God whoever will be replacing Pope Francis hopefully he’ll be the same or be better,” Libarios continued.

Local faith leaders are anticipating larger gatherings at services this weekend as the community unites to grieve and pray together.

