Saluting our veterans: Hometown Hero banners unveiled in Bakersfield

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's Hometown Hero Banner Ceremony honors the bravery and dedication of our local Kern County military heroes.



The Kern River Blue Star Moms hosted the 12th Annual Hometown Hero Banner Ceremony at the Bakersfield Amtrak Station.

Kern County residents gathered together to celebrate their loved ones.

Many people at the event came from military families, celebrating a continued tradition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here in downtown Bakersfield, we're honoring Kern County residents with loved ones who are serving America at home and abroad. The hometown heroes ceremony uses banners in Bakersfield to show you the faces behind this patriotic service.

“To those that are serving, we appreciate you. We love you and were grateful for the service and we keep you in our prayers at all times you’re on our minds,” says Candace Garza.

The Kern River Blue Star Moms hosted the 12th annual Hometown Hero Banner Ceremony at the Bakersfield Amtrak station. Candace Garza, president of the Kern River Blue Star Moms, expressed her gratitude for providing this experience to honor families and their loved ones.

Many people attended the ceremony to honor their family members, including army veteran William Whaley, who celebrated the induction of his granddaughter Nevaheh Whaley's banner.

“They didn’t have this when I went back in the 1970s when I joined, well they had ceremonies but nothing like this. Very proud of my granddaughter. She’s a go-getter,” says William.

Many people at the event came from military families, like Diane McKinley.

She told me her grandfather and several great-uncles were in the military, and the tradition only continued in her family.

“My son was in the navy you know my grandson a marine, so we’ve had every branch,” says Diane.

And she had one final message for those currently serving...

“Come home safe I wish that for all military people” continues Diane.

For families who missed the deadline this year but would like to honor their loved ones next year go to https://www.kernriverbluestarmoms.org

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

