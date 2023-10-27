Salvation Army donation center faces ongoing thefts

Video shows a pile of shoes left on the corner of V and 19th Streets and the Salvation Army Donation Center.

The Salvation Army donation center on 19th Street has seen a string of thefts in the last year, with individuals hopping their fence in the middle of the night. The items don't always make it too far, sometimes they're left right across the street.

It all started with a pile of shoes.

The assortment of footwear sitting outside the Community Action Partnership of Kern building on V Street originated not far from there. In fact, it came from right across the street.

“It’s very disheartening, especially when when we care so much about people," said Captain Samuel Snyder.

Snyder is the program administrator for the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center located across the street from the CAPK building on V and 19th street. The pile shoes were donations to the Salvation Army, stolen from their donation center.

“It’s been an ongoing thing," Snyder said as he walked along the iron rod fence surrounding the center's back-lot.

Snyder said for the last year they’ve consistently seen their back-lot fence jumped and the trespassers stealing items meant to go to their various thrift stores around town.

“We’ve had break-ins in our warehouse where people will cut through the metal to get inside," he said. “The fence here, I had to weld it myself to cut down on expenses."

Snyder said their funding is limited and can’t keep up with additional costs, which is why they’ve had to take some matters into their own hands and be proactive.

“We’ve started night-watch with some of the guys in our program," he said. "They walk the property and if they see anything like that they report it to the night manager.”

While the thieves might think they’re only making off with shoes and clothes, Snyder said they’re really stealing funds for the Rehabilitation Center, since all the proceeds from their thrift stores go back into supporting their program.

“It could be exhausting sometimes to see this happen because we give back so much to our community," said Snyder. "We go out on the streets to ministry and tell people about our drug and alcohol addiction program."

Snyder may be frustrated by the theft, but he also knows those committing these crimes are also struggling themselves. That;s why he’s going to continue putting his faith in people.

People like the good Samaritan, a homeless individual, who came by the pile of shoes on V Street and helped gather them together; leaving them ready to be returned to the Salvation Army.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

