SAME HOUSE: Apparent Murder Suicide & Structure Fire off of Hosking Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire broke out in a Southeast residence nearly a week after the owners were proclaimed dead. BFD & BPD both have open investigations to determine what happened on the property.



Owners were found dead on December 28th

House did not fully burn down, but the inside of the structure was caught in flames.

Both organizations are looking for any information the community may know to help solve the case.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield police are investigating what they say could be a homicide and a suicide at this house in south Bakersfield. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Adding to this case is that the same house caught on fire Thursday night.

A few days before new years BPD responded to a scene in southeast Bakersfield finding two dead bodies in the residence.

James Montgomery Patrol Sergeant for BPD said "On December 28, Officers responded to 2900 block of Hosking Avenue in regardless to an ambulance request. When they arrived on scene, they located two deceased subjects. One was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and one had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives arrived on scene and assumed the investigation. They also polished the scene for evidence. At this time our preliminary investigations we believe that this was a murder suicide. "

The residents who were found were 54-year-old Carlos Rafael Cardenas and 62-year-old Juanita Gutierrez. The same house was found on fire, barely a week later. Resulting a call sent out to Bakersfield Fire Department. Police, however, cannot confirm if the man and woman were a married couple or what was their relationship.

In a press release sent by Alexander Clarke BFD Public Information Officer he said "The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Hosking Road in Southeast Bakersfield yesterday. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a small fire inside the residence. Crews acted swiftly, extinguishing the fire and conducting a thorough search of the structure. Fortunately, no one was found inside the home, and there were no injuries reported among residents or firefighters."

Both organizations are currently working on solving the case. This is an ongoing investigation, if you know any information BPD ask that you call them at 661-327-7111.

