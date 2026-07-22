Santa swaps snow for sunshine for Bakersfield's Christmas in July event

It may be the middle of summer, but Santa is making his way to Bakersfield. The Open Door Network is celebrating Christmas in July, bringing holiday fun to families with a purpose that goes beyond the festivities.

“So, we really want to highlight our resources that the Open Door Network provides to the community in a fun celebratory fashion,” said CEO of Open Door Network Lauren Skidmore.

For the Open Door Network, Christmas in July is about more than an early visit from Santa.

CEO Lauren Skidmore says the first-of-its-kind event is designed to meet families where they already are, at neighborhood libraries.

“It’s really a fun way for us to highlight all of the holiday events that the open door network does in Christmas time or in December,” said Skidmore. “That season is really busy for us and there’s always so much going on.”

Events like their annual Toy Run and their toy giveaway are both geared at giving back to those in need.

While the focus is on their Christmas resources, Skidmore says families will also have the opportunity to learn more about their year-round services.

“The Open Door Network helps families from all demographics all year long and so you never know when you might be in need of one of our resources,” said Skidmore. “There’s lots of opportunities where we can connect with the community, and also be a referral, a reference source for them.”

Skidmore says their goal is to strengthen connections with the community while making sure families know where to turn for support long after the holidays are over.

Those interested in meeting Santa can stop by the Beale Memorial Library on Thursday July 23 at 12 p.m. or the Southwest Library on Friday July 24 at 3:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

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