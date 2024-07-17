Saving on your next energy bill in Bakersfield and across Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During this triple-digit heat, it’s almost impossible to NOT turn on your AC to cool off...

During this triple-digit heat, it’s almost impossible to not turn on your AC to cool off...

There are some things you should keep in mind... to avoid a big bump on your next energy bill...

Summer can be painful... when it comes to keeping cool...

Despite rate changes over the last few months, PG&E says beginning July 1st... a nine percent decrease went into effect.

But PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith tells me... most people won't see a change until August 1st.

“It’s challenging during hot weather because people need to use their air conditioning and the air conditioner does typically what drives customers energy usage more than anything during this hot weather”

The rate change varies on how much energy is used, and Smith has a few suggestions...

“You should try to take advantage of the times of day for example if you have a thermostat that you can program set it up so it’s not running throughout the night when it tends to be a little cooler ”

You may have heard some of these other tips before...

Like in the morning, when it's cooler outside, open the windows and drapes to let air in...

Don't set your AC below 78 degrees, and if possible, go to public places to cool off...

As for the threat of power outages, PG&E says they have been proactive in avoiding 'brownouts' this year.

“Thankfully through this latest heat wave, our system has held up fairly well. We have seen occasional power outages but they have been pretty limited and not widespread and so we continue to monitor to make sure that our crews can respond”

There are many other cost-saving suggestions... like using a fan... taking shorter showers... washing your clothes in cold water or unplugging small appliances and electronics when not in use.

PG&E has more ways to save posted on their website... atPGE.com.

