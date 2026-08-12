School bus danger zone: back-to-school traffic safety tips for families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A student can be standing just outside a school bus, in plain sight from the ground, and completely disappear from the driver's view.

"I do have a cone out there that represents a student. From my perspective, from my seat, I cannot see that cone — not even in my mirror system," Neftali Perez Lopez, director of transportation for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, said.

That blind spot is what officials call the danger zone, the area within 12 feet of the bus. The most hazardous spots are near the tires, directly behind the bus and directly in front of it.

Students are told to wait for the bus door to open before approaching and to never go after something that falls underneath the bus. If a child drops a phone or backpack near the wheels, the safest move is to get an adult's attention first.

"Don't go underneath the bus and grab it. That bus driver's sitting a little bit high. Chances are they're not gonna see you," Jorge Toro, Public Information Officer for CHP Bakersfield, said.

The danger doesn't stop at the bus door. As students head back to school, CHP says drivers should expect roads that looked very different just weeks ago.

"A couple weeks ago, you were probably driving on that same road and traffic isn't congested like it is now. Tomorrow, they all go back to school, so just keep that in mind," Toro said.

CHP is urging motorists to watch for buses, bicyclists, crossing guards and children on foot. The speed limit in school zones is 25 mph, and drivers are required by law to stop for flashing red lights on a school bus — unless a physical barrier divides the road. Toro also pointed out that drivers must yield to pedestrians at both marked and unmarked crosswalks.

"A lot of people don't know that," Toro said.

Distracted driving is one of the most dangerous mistakes a driver can make in a school zone, Toro said. He encouraged drivers to put their phones on do not disturb before entering school areas and to stay focused on the road.

"If it comes up as a surprise, it's because you're probably distracted or your head is somewhere else other than the primary task of driving. Make a commitment — I'm entering the school zone, let me put my phone down. I'm not going to touch it. It's on do not disturb for the safety of our kids," Toro said.

Pedestrians share some of that responsibility too. Toro recommended walking without headphones, avoiding texting while walking, using crosswalks and sticking to sidewalks when available. He also said pedestrians should always face traffic and, during low-light hours, wear bright clothing and carry a flashlight.

"Make eye contact with the driver," Toro said. "Always assume that a car doesn't see you."

Back-to-school dangers don't only happen at the bus stop. Bakersfield Police say unsafe drop-offs are a problem of their own.

"A lot of times, we have children that are exiting those vehicles and they're entering roadways that aren't designed for pedestrian traffic. A lot of times, it's creating more of a hazard than just blocking traffic," Sgt. Caleb Kiser of the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Every school has its own drop-off procedures, and officials say families should follow them. Toro encouraged parents to check their school's communication portal for specific instructions on where and when to drop off their children.

As the new school year gets underway, officials are asking everyone on the road, drivers and pedestrians alike, to leave a little earlier, slow down and stay alert.

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