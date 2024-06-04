School is out, but Kern County Libraries make sure the learning does not stop!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Beale Memorial celebrates its 10th anniversary of Lunch at the library. They kicked it off with a BBQ and presentations from a cow woman and musician.



Beale Memorial started this program back in 2014. Now, 10 years later all libraries in Kern County have follow suit.

Depending on your libraries business hours, events will be hosted everyday

Program available for all ages from 2-18. Meals will be provided during lunch hours.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Beale memorial was the first to start Lunch At The Library back in 2014. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. 10 years later all libraries have followed and put their own little twist to educate students during the summer.

Lunch at the library will be held all day through June and July, lunch will be served depending on each branch's normal hours. You can come in to participate in the summer reading challenge daily.

"Having events like this is so important to prevent summer side, cause kids lose at least 2 years of what they learn in school during the summer. To kind of help combat that. The Kern County libraries throw together a bunch of activities and events. They have summer reading challenges, where students read 10 books in 10 hours. If completed you get a prize to build your at-home library." said Fahra Daredia.

This program is available to students ages 2-18. Feeding a child's love to read with food and entertainment.

Rafael Juarez who is the Food and nutrition services at Kern County Superintendent of Schools says "Every other Monday, we are going to do an on-site BBQ. Whether its hamburgers, hot dogs, or BBQ chicken, and then the rest of the days will do typical lunches. Those will include anything from chile verde, chicken fajitas, spaghetti, chili beans, and cornbread"

Some members have attended this event for well over five years. Marai Campbell tells me she's so happy to have something to connect with her children during summer while encouraging them to keep learning.

Marai Campbell said "You know my kids again we've been coming for a long time, and they never get bored. They always have something different to provide animals, they have magicians, arts and crafts, and all kinds of presenters so we are never bored."

Organizers tell me that the meals will be provided for students until August 2nd, and the summer reading program will end July 31st. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

