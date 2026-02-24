Scrivner family speaks out at mental health diversion bill event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time, the family of former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner is publicly speaking out against him.

Christina and Robert Scrivner, the wife and son of the former supervisor, both spoke Tuesday morning at a press conference held by State Senator Shannon Grove to announce Senate Bill 1373, a bill designed to limit certain crimes from being eligible for mental health diversion.

Zack Scrivner was granted mental health diversion in a decision that drew frequent criticism, with opponents arguing it would not have been allowed had he been charged with child sex abuse. Scrivner is accused of sexually abusing his child and was formally charged with willful cruelty to a child and weapons-related offenses.

Christina Scrivner addressed the impact the case had on her children.

"We tell our children to speak up. Speak up for yourselves. Tell the truth. Be honest. Their answer to their plea, their cry for help was a stark reality of a broken system under mental health diversion. Tragically, shockingly, and unbelievably, my children's cooperation with the system led only to their own personal exposure and vulnerability," Christina Scrivner said.

SB-1373 would give judges the discretion to deny diversion and ensure that prosecutors have more tools to prevent inauthentic cases from receiving diversion.

