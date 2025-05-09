Second chances celebrated at Bakersfield College’s first ever Rising Scholars pre-commencement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College honors formerly incarcerated students in a powerful pre-commencement ceremony through its Rising Scholars Program.



Bakersfield College’s Rising Scholars Program is honoring a group of students who have turned their lives around after incarceration, celebrating their academic achievements and personal growth in a first-of-its-kind pre-commencement ceremony.

The event, held Friday, recognized 12 students who participated in the Rising Scholars Program, an initiative that supports current and formerly incarcerated students through mentorship, academic resources, and pathways to higher education.

“I look like the type of person that nobody would want to, you know, give a shot... these people gave me a shot,” said Trevor Turner, one of the honorees. “As long as you decide you're gonna do differently, you're gonna have people that are gonna be there for you to make you that much better.”

Turner, who received a stole and awards during the ceremony, credited the program with helping him stay true to the goals he set while incarcerated. “This time around it was a different experience for me,” he said.

Also honored was Ricky Lujan, who said he first learned about the program during a visit to a parole office. Despite initial hesitation, Lujan enrolled in his first class, then added another by the end of his first week. Now, at 51, he’s preparing to graduate with two associate degrees.

“My hands are sweaty just talking about this, so I’m real nervous,” said Lujan. “But I want to thank this program so much for doing everything to help me get through this and get here on this day.”

The Rising Scholars celebration marks a milestone not only for the students, but also for the college’s broader efforts to support second chances and reduce recidivism through education.

Bakersfield College’s official commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 16, 2025, at Memorial Stadium.

