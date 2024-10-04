Second Downtown Symposium talks revitalization

While future ideas for downtown were discussed, other speakers shared what they’ve already been able to do.

The ovation theater was filled with community members and local leaders throughout the day. Starting conversations on how to improve quality of life for residents in downtown Bakersfield and how to increase available resources in the area.

This is the second time the HUB of Bakersfield has hosted this symposium. The idea for the October 3rd meeting was for community leaders to gather and share their ideas for downtown revitalization.

Prior to this, a morning meeting was held where the focus was learning how to better support small businesses in the area.

“In order for downtown to continue to revitalize we need lots of different people to participate from all different walks of life and different perspectives and different interests and we want to create this stage, this platform for lots of different people,” said Founder of the HUB and Ward 2 City Council member Andrae Gonzales.

Gonzales says while future ideas for downtown were discussed, other speakers shared what they’ve already been able to do.

“CAP-K recently moved their administrative office to Downtown Bakersfield. Over 200 employees actually moved to Downtown Bakersfield and that’s a huge success and win for Downtown,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales says these changes go beyond benefiting the company, but it benefits the local restaurants, creates more jobs, and increases the desire to live in the area — which was also a point of conversation.

Austin and Anna Smith, owners of Sage Equities, already have three complex’s so far. Targeting the East Chester area and are planning on creating two more locations.

“We’re also passionate about the impact of downtown on the entire region, its an economic engine, for better or for worse for the entire area. Since Bakersfield is our hometown its important to us that we see the entire city thrive,” said Smith.

There is one more session taking place tonight from 5 to 7 pm at the Nile theater.

