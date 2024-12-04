SEIU storms Kern County Administration Building protesting final wage offer.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — Members of SEIU 521 attended the Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 3rd. Concerned about staffing shortages & non-competitive wages. The county sent a final offer & workers weren't pleased.



County offered a three year contract with the first year 3% increase. Second year 3% increase and third year possible wage re-opener.

Members of the SEIU protested in and outside of the administration building

Members want to see competitive wages, so they don't have to look for second employment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

County employees of SEIU are demanding better pay as negotiations with the county continue. They showed up at the county board of supervisors meeting. I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The county proposed an offer and some workers weren’t happy with the results, they discussed their differences and are hoping for a change.

The county originally offered the SEIU a three year contract with a 3% wage increase the first year. Another 3% increase the second year, and a wage reopen the third year.

David Camacho Animal Control Officer member of SEIU 512 said "Our workers are struggling and they need better contracts. We have workers working multiple jobs, working selling plasma, workers with having to live with holes in their roof because of a slum lord, and they cant afford better rent. We need a better contract the county is offering 3,3,0. Its harming the workforce and affecting the community at large."

A few workers tell me they are barely making ends meet. Having to look for other jobs to provide to their families.

Jeff Flores Third District Supervisor County of Kern said "Were under a lot of restrictions from Sacramento in terms of our revenues and what have you. We have to balance both approaches. I think what we offered our employees is very fair, and if you look at historically what we offered other union groups they’ve had about a 9% raise in recent years."

Some workers tell me working for the county used to mean something. Holding a sense of security. Now they are saying they are forced to work two to three jobs.

I know sometimes county workers might get a bad wrap because we take to long or we don’t respond in a timely manner. I want the community to know its not by choice its because we are understaffed. You have all these workers behind the scenes trying to spread themselves thin and do the work of two,three,four people. said Alicia Alema Social Worker member of the SEIU.

Flores said “First I want to say we value our employees. They are an extension of the county, we cant do county services and operations without them. So I want them to know they are appreciated.“

This is an ongoing issue and the county is waiting to hear back from the workers with their newest proposal. The SEIU members will be holding another pick it line from 4-7pm in front of the administration building Tuesday night. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

