SEIU two-day strike averted after tentative agreement reached with county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — SEIU Local 521 said they have averted their planned two-day strike in June by reaching a tentative agreement with Kern County.

The announcement came on Wednesday via press release from the union saying this was possible due to "unity and action".

"Our continuous actions, the increasing public support of our cause to Fix Kern, and the

determination of thousands of us to be strike-ready—Kern County workers—pushed the

County’s management team back to the table with new urgency," said Alicia Aleman, Kern County Social Worker and SEIU Local 521 Chapter President.

Aleman said the tentative agreement is the first step to addressing short staffing, recruitment, retention and workplace safety.

The SEIU chapter president concluded the statement by saying, "This agreement wasn’t handed to us—it was won through our unity, organizing, and the power workers showed by standing ready to change the status quo for the services our community deserves.”

23ABC has reached out to the county for comment but has not heard back as of time of publishing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

