Shafter City Council approves $100,000 hearing officer to investigate councilmember complaint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Shafter City Council voted Monday to appoint an administrative hearing officer to investigate formal complaints filed by Councilmember Pete Espinoza against Councilmember Gilbert Alvarado, a process expected to cost the city approximately $100,000.

The council voted 3-2 in favor of bringing in the hearing officer during a brief special meeting. The decision follows a Kern County grand jury report filed earlier this year that identified violations of the city charter.

Grand jury report sparks formal complaint process

In June, a Kern County grand jury report outlined several issues within the city government, including one finding that stated: "Although Council Members are familiar with the City Charter, there have been violations of City Charter which have caused concern among City employees."

The city responded to the report in September, noting that council members and staff had adopted guidelines in mid-July and added an ordinance in August specifying procedures for formal complaints against council members.

Two days after the city's response to the grand jury report, Espinoza filed his formal complaint against Alvarado.

"It is my desire that I NOT be associated with any accusations alleged against the Shafter City Council as a whole, as a result of the actions of one Councilmember," Espinoza wrote in the complaint.

The complaint included an ultimatum requesting a public apology from Alvarado or removal proceedings would begin.

Complaint lacks specific violations

Espinoza's complaint does not specify which bylaws Alvarado allegedly violated but states: "I have been informed and received complaints from City staff that Councilmember Gilbert Alvarado has potentially violated City Policy and the Charter."

During Monday's council meeting, Alvarado addressed the situation directly.

"Council member Espinosa gave me an ultimatum to give a public apology or he will file the complaint. His view was that he had been implicated in the grand jury report. I opt not to give an apology because I have not done what I'm being accused of, and I have repeatedly tried to de-escalate the situation from the beginning, and I believe this was caused by a lot of misunderstanding and miscommunication and political motivation to remove me from Council," Alvarado said.

Both councilmembers declined to comment when contacted by 23ABC.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

