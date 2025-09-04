Shafter resident calls for safer train crossings

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A petition calling for enhanced pedestrian safety measures near railroad tracks in Shafter has gained more than 350 signatures following the death of a local teenager who was struck by an Amtrak train on Saturday.

Nikolas Spencer launched the petition after the weekend tragedy, which marked the latest in a series of serious incidents involving trains in the area.

"This petition is all about bringing awareness to the community about these incidents happening with these trains," Spencer said.

Saturday's death isn't the first serious incident near the tracks. In May 2022, one person was killed and three were injured after a vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in the area. Just a few months ago, another teen was severely injured after being hit by a train.

"We just want the community to be aware of the situation, and hopefully spread the word," Spencer said.

The recent death brought back painful memories for Spencer, whose friend was also hit and killed by a train in Shafter in 2013.

"It brought up a lot of memories and sparked something in me, I don't want this to happen again. This is a tragedy," Spencer said.

On Tuesday, Spencer addressed the Shafter City Council to ask what the community can do to implement safety measures at rail crossings. He was informed that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the BNSF Railroad Company, not the city.

"So I don't need to talk to you guys anymore?" Spencer asked.

"No sir," a city council member said.

"So, you can't do anything about this situation?" Spencer asked.

"Not at this time, sir," the council member said.

Spencer was directed to speak with city staff and says he remains hopeful that with support from city leaders and community members, they can make Shafter a safer place to live.

"A lot of people travel these tracks every day, going to school, going to work. Maybe we need to get something in place, guards, anything, we're just open to ideas, that's all that we're asking of the community, give us as many ideas as possible," Spencer said.

The petition includes an email address, Spencernikolas003@gmail.com, where Spencer encourages people to send feedback and ideas for solutions.

