Shaping Destiny: Helping Young Men Learn, Grow, & Lead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Keynote speakers, prizes, and a special gift for one participant. All this and more are at the Shaping Destiny Conference at CSUB on January 18. Learn tools on how to become successful in your career.



Held on Saturday January 18 from 8:30 - 2:30pm at the Student Union Multipurpose Room at Cal State Bakersfield.

For young men in grade levels 8th-12th.

Attendees can look forward to engaging workshops, fun activities, giveaways, & lunch provided.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Learning how to lead and grow in your industry is something the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. want to teach the young men of Bakersfield. I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This week they will have a conference to help young men achieve their dreams and goals.

On Saturday January 18th from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. are hosting an event for Bakersfield youth grade levels 8th-12th. The Shaping Destiny event will be held at the Student Union Multipurpose Room at CSUB.

Jamal Powell President of ΑΦΑ Kappa Eta Lamba Chapter said "I think now more than ever our young people need vision, and direction. It was really birthed out of those two things. Here we are trying to help foster these youth and guide them in the right direction. Social media gives them everything negative, so here we are trying to do something positive and inspire change in our community."

Knowing what you're going to do after high school can be a difficult decision for some individuals. The speakers at this event want to make that transition easier for the youth and show them potential paths.

"Giving them the knowledge that they need. A lot of them don't get the knowledge or even have access to those resources. We want to be a resource that provides that knowledge to educate them and to help them understand; I am great, I can be somebody, and I can be more than what my community tells me I am." said Dave McCrary COO of The Community Empowerment Organization

The brothers of the fraternity are partnering with multiple organizations to bring keynote speakers. To show the young men that they can achieve the same heights as the ones in front of them.

Patrick Jackson President of the NAACP Chapter in Bakersfield said "I believe you can only be what you see. If you are able to see it you can be able to become it. There's a lot of great men in this community. I think from this they'll be able to tie it in. I want the youth to be able to say "hey I saw this person at the mall or at the grocery store." Now they are able to build that community, that connection as they continue to go out and do things. Now they will have those forever bonds. "

This is there first event in the city of Bakersfield. There are seats still available, they will be providing scholarships and school essentials for students. One individual will receive a laptop to continue their journey in education. If you are interested you can sign up with the QR code on your screen.

Organizers tell me they plan to bring this conference back to continue to help tomorrow's leaders. For 23ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

